Funding secured for Central Expressway

The funding for a stretch of Sri Lanka’s Central Expressway project now looks to have been secured, according to foreign media reports.

A loan of nearly US$904 million from Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) will provide the necessary finance package for the project.

The route of the Central Expressway runs from Colombo to Dambulla, having originally been called the Northern Expressway Project.

This latest funding package will help pay for work to the 32.5km link running off to the east at Pothuhera and running to Galagedara, close to Kandy.

-Agencies