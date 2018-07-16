Special High Court to commence proceedings this week

The special High Court established to expedite high-profile financial fraud and corruption cases is scheduled to commence its proceedings this week.

Chief Justice Priyasath Dep has appointed three High Court judges to hear the cases in this special High Court.

Accordingly, the new Permanent High Court-at-Bar comprises High Court judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

State Minister Ajith P. Perera stated that three special High Courts are planned to be established and that necessary steps will be taken to set up the other two special High Courts at the earliest possible.