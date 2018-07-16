Fisherman missing after boat incident

A fisherman, who had set out for fishing from Modara Fisheries Harbour on July 14, has gone missing after falling into the sea.

A boat carrying four fishermen has capsized yesterday (15) while returning to the land and one fisherman has gone missing in the accident.

The missing fisherman was identified as a resident of Liyagodawatta area in Paragasthota.

The police and the Navy have launched a joint mission to rescue the missing person.

Egoda Uyana police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.