Fisherman missing after boat incident

July 16, 2018   12:18 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A fisherman, who had set out for fishing from Modara Fisheries Harbour on July 14, has gone missing after falling into the sea.

A boat carrying four fishermen has capsized yesterday (15) while returning to the land and one fisherman has gone missing in the accident.

The missing fisherman was identified as a resident of Liyagodawatta area in Paragasthota.

The police and the Navy have launched a joint mission to rescue the missing person.

Egoda Uyana police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

