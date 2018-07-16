Two nabbed with 29 gold biscuits worth over Rs 18 million

July 16, 2018   12:27 pm

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle 29 gold biscuits worth over Rs 18 million into the country.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the two passengers aged 33 and 43 years who are residents from Mannar and Colombo arrived from Dubai at 7.30am this morning (16).

They were detained by Customs Officials on information received from airport security with 29 Gold Biscuits valued at Rs 18,850,000.

