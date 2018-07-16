One spill gate of Kotmale dam opened due to heavy rain

One spill gate of the Kotmale reservoir has been opened as heavy rain pounded on the western slopes of the Central Province this morning (16).

The engineers of the power station have requested the residents nearby the Kotmale Oya beneath the dam and those who use water from the Kotmale reservoir to be on alert of the showers that could continue in these water catchment areas.

With the heavy rainfall, all the main roads of the central hills have been covered in dense mist, affecting the vehicular movements along the roads.

The police request the drivers to be cautious when driving on the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya and Hatton-Colombo main roads that are blanketed with mist.