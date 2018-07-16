Media has a huge responsibility with regard to educating the future generations regarding the history of the country, says the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The PM further states that the current government has taken steps to commence such educating programs in the future.

He stated this at an event held at Bopitiya Sri Sudarshanaramaya Raja Maha Viharaya in Kurunegala yesterday (15).

The PM offered the Sannas Pathra, in relation to the changeover of Bopitiya Sri Sudarshanaramaya Temple to a Raja Maha Viharaya, to the Chief Incumbent of the temple, Adhikarana Sanghanayake of Katugampala Hathpaththuwa Ven. Hunuwila Sumanarathana Thero.