ICTA revamping Divisional and District Secretariat websites

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) has launched a systematic effort in close cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs to improve the primary government websites of Divisional and District Secretariats, the government said.

The Divisional and District Secretariats are primary interfaces for the delivery of government services to the people. Their websites are therefore important for the effective delivery of services to the people as well, the Policy Development Office said in a press release.

“Having found significant shortcomings many of these websites, the ICT Agency under the direction of the Prime Minister’s Office, has launched a systematic effort in close cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs to improve these primary government websites.”

The updating has been completed in the Galle District with the Colombo District slated for upgrading next, it said.

ICTA actions are intended to overcome security vulnerabilities, and provide user friendly interfaces, ensure that the staff are trained and motivated to update the information on the websites. In this exercise the Ministry of Home Affairs and the ICT Agency will upgrade 331 Divisional Secretariat and 25 District Secretariat websites with the latest technology.

ICTA completed the development of the websites and as the first stage, contents have been updated in 19 Divisional Secretariats and the District Secretariat in the Galle District on 30th June 2018. The contents of the websites of the 13 Divisional Secretariats and District Secretariat of Colombo District are being updated. The work should be completed on 30th July 2018, the statement said.

Three government officers from each District Secretariat are being trained as web champions to update the content and to maintain the websites. They will in turn train other officers in each Divisional Secretariat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is in the process of recruiting personnel to ensure proper maintenance and updating of websites. It is envisaged that the websites will provide more information useful to citizens including about e services that are being developed. They are also expected to play a critical role in the proactive disclosure of information as required under the Right to Information Act.