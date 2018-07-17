Mangala apologises over comments on drug dealers

-

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera has issued a sincere apology for the recent comments he had made with regard to drug dealers and those connected to the drug trade holding high positions in various organizations or as philanthropists in religious organizations.

In response to a question on the restoration of Capital Punishment for drug dealers at a press conference last week, while reiterating his opposition to Capital Punishment, Samaraweera said that certain individuals connected to the drug trade try to cover their sins by being benefactors of society, holding high positions in various organizations or as philanthropists in religious organizations.

“Inadvertently, I also mentioned Rotarians and Lions Clubs, which I deeply regret.”

He stated that there may be some individuals in society that join various organizations for such reasons. “However, I fully recognize and acknowledge that this does not, in any way, diminish the noble charitable work which has been, and continues to be done by these Organizations throughout the country, especially for the poor, needy, destitute and the vulnerable.”

“I understand that my comments would have resulted in causing pain of mind to many. To all of them, I express my sincere apologies,” he said in a statement.