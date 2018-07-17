Speaker signs National Audit Act

-

The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has signed the National Audit Act, which was recently passed in parliament, thereby officially making it a legal act.

The Bill entitled “National Audit” was passed with amendments in Parliament on July 05th.

It was presented to Parliament on the 03rd of April 2018 by the Chief Government Whip on behalf of the Prime Minister and Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs.



This act provides for the powers, duties and functions of the Audit Service Commission and the establishment of the office of the National Audit Office and the Sri Lanka State Audit Service.

It also specifies the role of the Auditor General over public finance.