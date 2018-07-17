Engineering Faculty of Peradeniya University closed

The Engineering Faculty of the University of Peradeniya has been closed until further notice from 6 a.m. this morning (17), said Prof. Upul B. Dissanayake, Vice Chancellor of the university.

An issue concerning an admission requirement that had not been fulfilled by the students for the examinations has led to this decision to temporarily close down the engineering faculty.

The university administration had decided to disallow several students, who failed to prove 80% of attendance for the lectures, to sit the examinations.

Subsequently, the students have been engaged in a protest action for the last few days, against the decision of the administration.

Reportedly, only 3% of students have not completed the 80% of attendance and a few them have not attended any of the lectures.

However, all the students of the engineering faculty have been notified to vacate the university premises before 2 p.m. today, the vice Chancellor added.