Only the guilty oppose Special High Court  Vijith Vijayamuni

Minister Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa states that only if an individual is imposed a punishment without any proper legal procedure is it a human rights violation and an uncivilized action.

Imposing punishments according to a judicial process does not violate any human rights, he further stated during a press conference yesterday (16).

He explained that the establishment of the Special High Court is one of the reasons for appointing the current government and that it is what the public wished for.

Those who oppose this law enforcement are the ones, who will be found guilty in the future under the judicial procedures, added the Minister.

Proper implementation of law and order is common to every individual, said the Minister.