Police take action to reduce traffic in Chilaw town

Chilaw Police says that necessary steps will be taken to remove the businesses and the signage advertising businesses on the pavement as a solution for the traffic congestion and motor accidents in the Chilaw town.

The police pointed out that the pedestrians have to walk on the main road as certain commercial properties and signage have taken over the pavement.

According to the police, this causes unnecessary traffic congestion in the town and leads to many motor accidents as well.

The police said that the businessmen along the road were noticed to remove such signage and commercial properties and that they will file cases against those who fail to abide by the instructions.

The police will also inform the Chilaw Municipal Council of the shortcomings of the pavement, said ASP Keerthi Bandara of Chilaw Police.

Motor traffic units of Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa and Madampe police stations jointly led this inspection.