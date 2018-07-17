24-year-old woman stabbed to death in Narammala

A woman has been stabbed to death using a sharp object near Gal Wanguwa area in Narammala.

The husband of the murdered woman had allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon following a heated dispute between them.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Dambagirigama area in Narammala.

The suspect has been taken into custody with regard to the incident and Narammala police is conducting further investigations.