Four including father arrested for feeding alcohol to infant

Following an investigation launched into a video posted on social media websites showing a man feeding what appears to be an alcoholic beverage to an infant, police have arrested four suspects including the infant’s father.

Acting immediately on the video which had gone viral on social media, Meegalewa Police had commenced an investigation and uncovered that the incident had occurred at an address in Ganangamuwa, Meegalewa.

The infant involved in the incident is a one-year-old while the boy’s father is a 40-year-old resident of Meegalewa. The other three suspects are aged 38, 23 and 50 and are also residents of Meegalewa.

The incident had occurred on July 14 while the infant was subjected to a medical test yesterday (16) by the Anuradhapura Judicial Medical Officer.

The suspects including the infant’s father were arrested for the offence of Cruelty to Children (section 308A) under the Penal Code Amendment Act No. 22 of 1995.

They are to be produced at the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (17).