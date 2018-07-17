Basil granted permission to travel abroad in two more cases

The Colombo High Court granted permission today (17) to the former Minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas in two cases filed against him for allegedly misappropriating the funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Development Fund.

Two cases, filed against the former minister by the Attorney General, were taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga and the Commercial High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe, respectively.

Attorneys appearing on behalf of the former minister informed the court that their client is required to travel to the United States to receive medical treatments from August 10 to October 31 and made a request to lift the travel ban currently imposed on him.

Accordingly, the High Court Judges Gihan Kulatunga and R. Gurusinghe granted permission for the former minister to travel abroad for the aforementioned time period.