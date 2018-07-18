President to attend Open Government Partnership Summit in Georgia

-

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in Gerogia to attend the 5th Session of Open Government Partnership yesterday (17). The President arrived in the Shota Rustavelli International airport in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, where he was welcomed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, George Sharvashidze.

The President will attend the 5th Open Government Global Summit to be held from 17th to 19th July. The OGP 2018 Global Summit will focus on civic engagement, fighting against corruption, and public service delivery, stated the President’s Media Division.

Sri Lanka was offered membership of the Open Government Partnership in 2015, following the election of President Maithripala Sirisena, whose commitment to fight corruption gained international attention. President Sirisena will take part in the summit’s key High Level panel discussion today(18).

President Sirisena will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.