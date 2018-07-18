Country has deteriorated today more than of the war and tsunami  Basil

July 18, 2018   11:48 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The country has severely deteriorated under the current government, says former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He stated this at an event held in Anuradhapura.

He says that the government former President Mahinda Rajapaksa will establish the right for all races and ethnicities to live without fear and doubt.

Everyone feels the fear of death and hunger and the current government has caused for an even more dangerous situation for the public than the 30 year old war and the Tsunami, he further said.

This deterioration can be observed in all fields, he added.

