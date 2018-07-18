Tuition classes for Advanced Level and Grade 5 scholarship banned

All tuition classes, lectures, workshops and distribution of hand bills for GCE Advanced Level and Grade 5 Scholarship have been by the Department of Examinations.

Tuition classes, lectures, workshops and distribution of hand bills for GCE Advanced Level will be banned from midnight 31st July to 1st of September.

For Grade 5 Scholarship, the ban will be effective from the midnight 1st of August until the end of the examination.

Accordingly, organization and conduction of tuition classes for exam candidates, subject related lectures, seminars and workshops, publishing and distribution of papers with target question for the said examinations, advertising stating that target question papers will be provided via posters, banners, handbills, electronic or printed media and possession of such articles are banned.

Should a person or an institute violate this law, they will be convicted under this Act, according to the release of the Examinations Department.

The Examinations Department further requests the public to report any such party who violates the above orders to the nearest police station, police headquarters, or the Examinations Department.

Complaints can be made through the following lines:

Police Headquarters - 0112421111

Police Emergency Line - 119

Hotline for Examination Department - 1911

School Exams Organization Branch - 0112784208 / 0112784537