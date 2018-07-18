Two convicted murderers sentenced to death

Two persons received death penalty by the Colombo High Court for an incident of a person was shot dead in Borella.

A person named Rathnasiri Giganage alias ‘Bala’ was murdered by a shot to his head at Borella in 1998.

Following investigations, police arrested two suspects in relation to the incident.

However, one suspect had fled while the case was ongoing.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up before Judge Gihan Kulatunga, today (18), he sentenced them to receive capital punishment as the charges against the suspects were proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also issued a warrant to arrest the suspect who fled, on sight.