Ninety-four percent passed 2017 GCE GIT  Examinations Dept.

According to the results of the 2017 GCE General Information Technology (GIT) examination, 94% of candidates who sat for the exam have passed the exam.

The results of the GCE GIT exam, which was held on October 15th 2017, was released by the Examinations Department, yesterday (17).

From the 169,412 who had applied for the GCE GIT exam, 158,805 candidates have sat for the exam and 150,005 among them have passed the exam, according to the Exams Department.

The results of the examination can be obtained from the official website of the Exams Department: www.doenets.lk