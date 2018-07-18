Fmr. Welikada Police OIC sentenced for 1 year prison time
July 18, 2018 08:44 pm
Supreme Court orders implementation of 1 year prison sentence imposed on former Welikada Police OIC CIP Kamal Amarasinghe for assaulting a lawyer.
