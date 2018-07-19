JO MPs meet Transport Minister over Mattala

A group of MPs representing the Joint Opposition met with Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva today (18).

This was regarding the government’s decision to hand over the Mattala Airport to an Indian company.

Following the meeting, the MPs commented to the media.

MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa pointed out that this is a huge advantage for the Indian company and that they cannot agree to the selling of Sri Lankan Airports in this manner.