Sri Lanka-Georgia leaders attention on strengthening bilateral ties

The Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena who is on a three day visit to Georgia to the participate in the Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Georgia and the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili met in Tbillisi to discuss bilateral relations yesterday(18).

President Maithripala Sirisena, paying attention on ways to strengthen the economic ties, said they should take them to a new directions and assured that the officials will be given proper instructions regarding further conducting discussions regarding such matters, stated President’s Media Division.

The main livelihood of Georgia, where 4.7.million people live is agriculture. The tourism industry too is massively contributing to the economy of the country.

Both the leaders were especially considering on developing the ties in the fields of agriculture and tourism.

There are many Sri Lankan students receiving education in Georgia and discussions were held on how to uplift their facilities.

The Georgian President assured Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena that Georgia is willing to strengthen the bonds between the two countries in every aspect.

President Maithripala Sirisena and other members of the delegation joined a special luncheon hosted by the Georgian President in honour of the Sri Lankan President.