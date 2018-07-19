Northern Province Cabinet meeting halted by Governor

July 19, 2018   10:01 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray has issued an order to halt the Cabinet meeting in the Northern Province.

In accordance with a court order, the Chief Secretary of Northern Province was instructed on this, said the Governor. 

An interim injunction was issued recently restraining the removal of Minister Balasubramaniam Deniswaran from his ministerial portfolio. 

The Governor had then sought instructions from the Chief Minister of Northern Province on taking actions with regard to the interim order.

However, as the Chief Minister has not responded to the request, the decision to halt the Cabinet meeting in Northern Province was taken, stated Governor Reginald Cooray. 

