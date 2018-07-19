Possibility of strong winds in several areas

-

The possibility of an increase in wind speed is still high over the Island and surrounding sea areas. It will continue further in the next few days, states the Department of Meteorology.

Light showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Western, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-55 kmph are possible over the island.



SEA AREAS:



Light showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be Westerly or South-Westerly in direction in sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.