Nine-hour water cut in parts of Colombo

A nine-hour water cut will be imposed from 9.00pm tomorrow (20) is several parts of Colombo, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

The water cut will affect Baseline Road from Kelaniya Bridge to Dematagoda and all connected byroads, Sea Street and all connected byroads, Colombo 13, Colombo 14 and Colombo 15.

Meanwhile the water supply to Pettah will be at low pressure during the above mentioned time period, the water board said.