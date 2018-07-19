Three arrested for possession of Elephant Pearls

Three arrested for possession of Elephant Pearls

July 19, 2018   11:01 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Three persons have been apprehended at Polgolla area in Kandy for the possession of Elephant Pearls aka ‘Gajamuthu’.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that the Law Enforcement Unit in Kandy has found an Elephant Pearl weighing 5030 mg on a raid.

Reportedly, the arrested are from Polgolla, Ukuwela and Ampitiya area.

They will be presented at the Kandy magistrate today (19) and the Kandy Police will conduct further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories