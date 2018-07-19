Three arrested for possession of Elephant Pearls

Three persons have been apprehended at Polgolla area in Kandy for the possession of Elephant Pearls aka ‘Gajamuthu’.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that the Law Enforcement Unit in Kandy has found an Elephant Pearl weighing 5030 mg on a raid.

Reportedly, the arrested are from Polgolla, Ukuwela and Ampitiya area.

They will be presented at the Kandy magistrate today (19) and the Kandy Police will conduct further investigations on the matter.