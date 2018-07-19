304 kg ganja bound for Sri Lanka seized

-

In a surprise raid, the Ramanathapuram district police seized 304 kilograms of ganja that was schedule to be illegally shipped to Sri Lanka. The police found the narcotic substance packed in 152 sealed packets that weighed two kilograms each.

The police arrested three of those involved in the crime and was on the lookout for the prime accused.

The three accused were identiﬁed as N Jeya Ganesh, 35. of Natarajapuram in Rameswaram, V Ketheeswaran alias Muthu, 37, of Panchanthangi and M Murugan, 45, of Sundaramudiyan. ‘Search is on for Raja from whose house the special teams had seized ganja,” said Omprakash Meena, superintendent of police (SP) of Ramanathapuram district.

While talking to TOl, the SP said that three special teams of the district police conducted a special raid at a couple of locations based on a tip-off from the Q Branch Police that a heavy stock of ganja was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. “The entire stock was seized from the house of Raja in the Mandapam Camp,” he said.

Meena said that the police are jointly working with the coast guard, navy and other intelligence, enforcement and security agencies to check smuggling of ganja from Rameswaram to Sri Lanka. “We are sharing information on smuggling and working to put an end to it,” he added.

Special teams also blocked the three routes connecting the place that was raided to prevent the ganja from being smuggled while the raids were underway. Murugan has been arrested in the past for similar ganja peddling offence. The trio was picked up for questioning to identify the source and their buyers in Lanka.

