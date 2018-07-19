Immediate transfers for three Police OICs

July 19, 2018   11:45 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Three Police Officers In Charge have received immediate transfers based on service requirements.

The transfers have taken place under the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police and the approval of the Police Commission, stated the Police Headquarters.

Accordingly, Chief Inspector R. T. P. Halangoda of the Temple of the Tooth Police station has been transferred to the Pulasthigama Police Station while the Pulasthigama Police OIC I. W. Bandara has been transferred to the Temple of the Tooth Police Station.

OIC of the Mallavi Police Station M. S. Rajanayaka has also been transferred to the Kelaniya Police Division under this order.
 

