Up-country railway line to be restored by evening

Train services on the up-country railway line will be restored by this afternoon (19), stated the Department of Railways.

All trains on the up-country railway line were delayed due to the derailment of a train at Peradeniya, according to the Railway Control Room said.

The derailment occurred last night (18) between Peradeniya and Pilimathalawa and it has cause a fuel tank of the train to tumble off a cliff.

A crane had been sent from Colombo to retrieve the fuel tank and train services will be restored by this evening, according to the Additional General Manager of Railways, Dr. Wijaya Samarasinghe.

The ‘Podi Manike’ train which was scheduled to run this morning was cancelled due to this accident.