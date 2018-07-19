Up-country railway line to be restored by evening

Up-country railway line to be restored by evening

July 19, 2018   12:07 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Train services on the up-country railway line will be restored by this afternoon (19), stated the Department of Railways.

All trains on the up-country railway line were delayed due to the derailment of a train at Peradeniya, according to the Railway Control Room said.

The derailment occurred last night (18) between Peradeniya and Pilimathalawa and it has cause a fuel tank of the train to tumble off a cliff.

A crane had been sent from Colombo to retrieve the fuel tank and train services will be restored by this evening, according to the Additional General Manager of Railways, Dr. Wijaya Samarasinghe.

The ‘Podi Manike’ train which was scheduled to run this morning was cancelled due to this accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories