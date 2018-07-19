Former Akurana Divisional Secretary sentenced for bribery

The Colombo High Court today sentenced the former Akurana Divisional Secretary to 5 years rigorous imprisonment over bribery charges. 

He was found guilty in a case filed for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in 2012. 

High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga also ordered the defendant to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and a penalty of Rs 50,000 the sum of the bribe accepted. 

The Bribery Commission had filed a case against the former Akurana Divisional Secretary for a soliciting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a businessman to assist with obtaining explosives license for a rock quarry on May 16, 2012.

