Chilaw Bar Association suspends Attorney Sugandhikas membership

July 19, 2018   12:46 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Chilaw Bar Association has unanimously decided to temporarily suspend the membership of Attorney-at-Law Sugandhika Fernando, who made controversial statements against the judiciary.

This decision was taken at a meeting held by the Chilaw Bar Association last evening (18), said a spokesperson of the association.

A committee comprising of five senior attorneys-at-law had been appointed to conduct an inquiry with regard to the allegations made by Fernando against the Chilaw Bar Association and Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

Accordingly, the membership of Sugandhika Fernando has been suspended until the report of the inquiry and the decision of BASL are issued.

This decision has been taken with regard to her continuous behavior that is inappropriate and degrading to the legal profession and the inconvenience caused to the Chilaw Bar Association.

