Political prisoners under PTA should be released immediately  Fr. Sakthivel

July 19, 2018   01:07 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Political prisoners who are imprisoned under the Prevention of Terrorism Act should be released immediately, says the National Movement for the Release of Political Prisoners.

The Convener of the movement Fr. Marimuthu Sakthivel points out that, approximately 107 political prisoners are currently serving prison time.

According to him, the Prime Minister had reached an agreement with the Opposition Leader to release these political prisoners.

This was announced at a meeting with the National Movement for the Release of Political Prisoners and the Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, said Fr. Sakthivel.

