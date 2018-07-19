Dense fog affects vehicular movement in central hills

A dense fog, spurred by extreme weather conditions in the central hills, has severely affected the vehicular movements in the area.

The fog has been particularly thick along the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main road, Hatton-Colombo main road, Ginigathhena-Norton Bridge road, Hatton-Maskeliya-Bogawanthalawa road and nearby roads since this morning (19).

Reportedly, Hatton town has also been blanketed with heavy mist.

Hatton police has issued an advisory to motorists to drive cautiously and patiently, at a low speed, with headlights turned on, as the dense fog has reduced the visibility along the road.

Meanwhile, the Western slopes of the central hills have been affected by strong winds and occasional rain showers.