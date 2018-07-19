Patients and dev. committee protest lack of doctors at Maskeliya Hospital

A protest has been launched this morning (19) urging the authorities to provide a solution to the prevailing shortage of doctors in the Maskeliya District Hospital, said Ada Derana reporter.

The patients who came to the hospital for clinical services, the residents of the area and members of the Hospital Development Committee have jointly led the protest.

Nearly 200 patients arrive at the Outpatient Department (OPD) daily, to receive medical treatments, however only one District Medical Officer is currently available at the hospital.

As the said District Medical Officer is in charge of the administration, the OPD and the Emergency Unit of the hospital, the hospital has failed to render proper medical care to the patients.

Due to the shortage of doctors, the hospital is unable to provide inpatient treatments to critical patients and transfers them to the Dickoya Base Hospital.

Furthermore, the children’s ward of the hospital has also been closed down.

Patients have been severely inconvenienced by the shortage of doctors at the hospital; hence, the protestors are requesting the authorities to take immediate measures to provide a solution to the issue.