Mattala Airport agreement will be valid for 40 years  Eran

State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne says that, the discussions on the Mattala Airport will be concluded by the end of this year and the agreement on Mattala would be valid for 40 years.

He stated this at a press conference held in Colombo, today (19).

The monthly income of the Mattala Airport is Rs 6.5 million, while the expense is Rs 290 million, he pointed out.

He further said that one installment costs Rs 1.7 billion and that already three such installments have been paid off.

According to the agreement, India will receive 70% while Sri Lanka receives 30%; however, when it will be reverse when profits come, said Wickramaratne.