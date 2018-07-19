PHIs find parata and sweets expired over 1 year at a raid in Padukka

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) of Medical Officers of Health (MOH) Offices in Homagama and Hanwella have conducted a sudden inspection on several restaurants, fruit stalls and grocery stores in the Padukka town.

Based on the request of the Padukka MOH Office, 16 PHIs have carried out this raid.

Reportedly, the officers had issued warnings to eight restaurants and grocery stores for selling food products unsuitable for human consumption.

Officers had discovered local sweets such as asmee and kokis, 9 kilograms of Parata, 50 ice packets, a stock of spices that had expired over a year ago, yet kept for sale, and a large number of rotten fruit. Subsequently, the officers had taken measure to destroy these unhygienic food items.

PHIs inspected 06 fruit stalls, 15 restaurants and 5 grocery stores in the vicinity of Padukka town and the areas from Udumulla to Malagala.