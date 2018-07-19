Transport allowance for fuel bowsers to be increased

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to increase the transport allowance given to the fuel bowsers.

The CPC has taken this decision considering the recent fuel price hike and the inconveniences it had caused to the owners of fuel bowsers.

The said decision was taken in a discussion held recently between the Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga, Chairman of CPC Dammika Ranatunga, owners of fuel bowsers and the management of the corporation.

Accordingly, the transport allowance given for fuel bowsers per kilometer will be increased with effect from June 15, stated the CPC.