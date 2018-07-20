Met Dept. warns of strong winds and rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the possibility for increasing wind speed is still high over the Island and surrounding sea areas while it is expected to continue further in the next few days.

Light showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Meanwhile light showers are expected to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Western, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-55 kmph are likely over the island, the department said.