Special announcement for private A/L applicants

Special announcement for private A/L applicants

July 20, 2018   11:03 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that the private applicants of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, who have not yet received application forms, should obtain them from the Department of Examinations.

The notice released by the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha mentioned that the application forms can be downloaded from the official website of the examinations department- www.doenets.lk.

The applicants can also obtain the applications via fax by calling the School Examination Organizations and Results Branch.

The G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will be held from August 06 to September 01.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories