Special announcement for private A/L applicants

The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that the private applicants of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, who have not yet received application forms, should obtain them from the Department of Examinations.

The notice released by the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha mentioned that the application forms can be downloaded from the official website of the examinations department- www.doenets.lk.

The applicants can also obtain the applications via fax by calling the School Examination Organizations and Results Branch.

The G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will be held from August 06 to September 01.