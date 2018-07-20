Two persons arrested with heroin in Thiladiya

Two suspects have been apprehended along with 2 grams and 560 milligrams of heroin near Thiladiya area in Puttalam, stated Ada derana reporter.

The arrest has been made yesterday (19) evening, by the officials of Puttalam Division Narcotics Unit, stated the police.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspects had been distributing heroin for a long period of time, in Puttalam and nearby areas by transporting heroin from the outlying areas.

The suspects are also residents of Thiladiya area, Puttalam.

The Puttalam Division Narcotic Unit has handed over the suspects and the drugs seized to the Puttalam Police to be produced before Puttalam District Court.

Puttalam Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.