Court issues summons on Gotabaya and 6 others

-

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 6 others have been ordered to appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on September 07 with regard to the alleged misuse of public funds during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum.

When the case filed regarding the complaint was taken up before the court today (20), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) informed the court that investigations were completed and that all reports have been submitted to the Attorney General.

Accordingly the Attorney General has instructed to initiate legal proceedings and therefore the FCID requested the court to issue summons on the 7 suspects named in the case including former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appear before the court.

Accepting the request, the Magistrate issued summons on the 7 accused to appear before the court on September 7.