Housing project by Sri Lanka Army for displaced persons in Jaffna

Sri Lanka Army has launched a housing project for the persons displaced by the war in Jaffna.

Each house being constructed under this project is valued at approximately Rs 500,000.

SL Army is also carrying out a project to build houses for the low-income families in Jaffna and has already constructed houses for 1000 families in the area.

The housing project will progress under the guidance of the Jaffna Army Commander, Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi.