Requests to make national anthem compulsory at cinemas

Several groups have made requests to make it compulsory to play the national anthem prior to screenings of movies at theatres, says the National Film Corporation (NFC) of Sri Lanka.

He points out that certain movie theatres play the national anthem customarily before screening movies, but that does not happen at some movie theatres.

However, necessary steps will be taken to make it mandatory to play the national anthem before screening movies at cinema halls, when the authority for local distribution of films is handed over to the film corporation, stated the General Manager of NFC S.M.N.R. Abewardene.

Meanwhile, the Colombo District Court recently extended the interim order against the decision of NFC to take over the local distribution of films, until July 25, considering the petition filed by four private sector companies that have been distributing films in the country so far.