The Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that further investigations will be carried out regarding the statement of former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaren regarding the LTTE.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake, today (20).

The police informed the court that they have obtained testimonies from nearly 40 individuals including government employees and media persons, who were presented at the event in which the former State Minister delivered the said statement.

A request has been made to the Speaker to grant permission to obtain testimonies from Vijayakala Maheswaran and other MPs, who had attended the event, the police further said.

Moreover, the police have requested the Department of Official Languages for an official translation of the statement in question and it is slated to be received within today.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the case to be taken up again on August 10, and noticed the police to report the progress of investigations at the next hearing.