Construction of National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa to commence tomorrow

The construction work on the National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa, which is to be built as a gift from China, will commence tomorrow (21) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

This new hospital is being built as the largest kidney hospital in South Asia, at a cost of Rs. 1.2 billion, fulfilling a long term aspiration of the President to provide services for kidney patients.

The hospital would be a great asset and a gift to the people of Sri Lanka, not only for the people living in the North Central Province but also in other areas. The hospital project includes state-of-the-art equipment and all necessary facilities for kidney patients.

The hospital will consist of 200 bedded ward complex, OPD with 100 dialysis machines and six modern operation theaters.

A 200-seated auditorium and a car park which has 300 parking slots and residential facilities for hospital staff will also be included in this hospital.

The project is expected to complete within 24 months and accordingly in July 2020 the hospital will be ready for functioning, the President’s Media Division said.