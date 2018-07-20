Power outages in parts of Colombo from July 25-31

-

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says that sporadic power outages will be experienced in parts of Colombo from July 25 to 31 due to urgent repairs to be carried out to a 132KW system in the city.

Accordingly the power supply to Colombo 03, 04, 05, 07 and 08 areas will be suspended from 9.00am to 3.00pm on July 27 (Friday).

In addition to this the aforementioned areas could also experience sporadic power outages from time to time between the July 25 and July 31, the ministry said.