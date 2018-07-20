Galle Stadium will not be removed  Sagala

The Cabinet Minister of Project Management, Youth Affairs and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka stated that the Galle International Stadium will not be removed from its current location and that, however the unauthorized pavilion in the stadium will be removed.

Accordingly, national and international tournaments will continue to be played at the Galle International Stadium and a new world-class cricket stadium is planned to be constructed in the Galle district, added the Minister.

MP Chandima Weerakkody has informed of a property in the Koggala area where the new cricket stadium can be constructed, the Minister stated.

However, he assured that the current stadium will be maintained as it is and measures will be taken for its development while facilitating school-level and international cricket matches there.