Galle Stadium will not be removed  Sagala

Galle Stadium will not be removed  Sagala

July 20, 2018   05:10 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Cabinet Minister of Project Management, Youth Affairs and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka stated that the Galle International Stadium will not be removed from its current location and that, however the unauthorized pavilion in the stadium will be removed. 

Accordingly, national and international tournaments will continue to be played at the Galle International Stadium and a new world-class cricket stadium is planned to be constructed in the Galle district, added the Minister.

MP Chandima Weerakkody has informed of a property in the Koggala area where the new cricket stadium can be constructed, the Minister stated.

However, he assured that the current stadium will be maintained as it is and measures will be taken for its development while facilitating school-level and international cricket matches there. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories