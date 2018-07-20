TID summons Rivira journalist for questioning over article

-

The Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) today summoned the Associate Editor of ‘Rivira’ newspaper Tissa Ravindra Perera for questioning regarding an article published in the newspaper regarding a possible resurgence of the LTTE.

The article was published following the arrest of several suspects with LTTE uniforms and claymores on June 22.

Speaking to reporters outside the TID after giving a statement today, the journalist said that the expose was based on information provided by the country’s intelligence units to the National Security Council, the Commanders of the Tri-Forces and the Police Headquarters.

He stated that this information was revealed as the public should be aware of this incident for national security.

He further said that questioning will never stop journalists from reporting and that he will do everything possible with the pen for the country’s national security.