Woman arrested over Australian employment scam

The Special Investigation Unit of the Foreign Employment Bureau has arrested a woman for defrauding nearly Rs 10 million from several people by promising them employment in Australia.

The arrest was made near the Department of Immigration and Emigration premises in Battaramulla.

It was revealed that the suspect is a resident of Panagoda area.

Rs 2,250,000 in cash and several passports, which had been in the possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest, have been taken into police custody.



Further police investigations have revealed that the suspect had scammed nearly Rs 9,800,000 from different individuals.

The suspect has been produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court and subsequently remanded until July 24, stated the Foreign Employment Bureau.